President Trump releases video condemning mob violence at US Capitol

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Donald Trump released a video Wednesday, one week after rioters broke into the US Capitol.
Trump said in the video that no follower of his should ever use violence to respond to any challenge.
Trump also said that he had directed federal agencies “to use all necessary resources to maintain order in Washington, D.C.” over the next week.”
He encourages Americans to find common ground and shared purpose in the video, in the interest of the whole nation. He said that Americans should move forward.
