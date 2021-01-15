East Texas Ag News: Conservation easements helping Texans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A new report shows state-funded conservation easements are helping Texans.
it’s providing both financial and ecological benefits.
the report looked at conservation easements on privately-owned lands under the “Texas Farm and Ranch Land Conservation Program.”
it’s funded by the state... and purchases development rights from willing and interested landowners.
individuals still own the land and remaiN in charge of its daily management.
but they have commit to avoiding types of non-agricultural development on their property.
the report also details three-million dollars in agricultural commodities and over seven-million in water replacement costs.
