East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report says hay prices are in the Panhandle and West Texas. And hay prices in the North, Central, East, and South are steady after receiving some much needed rain over the last few weeks.
According to the US Drought Monitor, in Texas the recent winter storm brought 1 to 4 inches of precipitation which is more than what is normally received in an entire month this time of year.
This resulted in one-category, and localized two-category improvements to drought areas in all but the far western part of the state, the Panhandle and South Texas.
