East Texas Ag News: Winter’s dearth affects bees, livestock, wildlife

Other critters besides livestock and honeybees are currently experiencing a dearth as well. With all the acorns gone and several weeks to go until spring green-up, many wildlife species are facing shortages. Depending on their location, wildlife is either able to store up enough food (squirrels for example) or they are fortunate enough to live in an area where hunters have planted winter food plots to sustain the nutrition needs of the popular white-tailed deer.