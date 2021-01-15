East Texas Now holding 4th Superintendent Roundtable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now will talk with 12 East Texas superintendents about managing a school district through a pandemic.
The live event will be Tuesday starting at 12:00 p.m.
The districts and superintendents participating are:
- Pine Tree ISD, Steve Clugston
- Hudson ISD, Donny Webb
- Whitehouse ISD, Christopher Moran
- Livingston ISD, Brent Hawkins
- Tyler ISD, Dr. Marty Crawford
- Longview ISD, Dr. Wilcox
- Pittsburg ISD, Terry Waldrep
- Mineola ISD, Cody Mize
- Huntington ISD, David Flowers
- Lindale ISD, Stan Surratt
- Palestine ISD, Jason Marshall
