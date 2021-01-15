First Alert: Calming winds this evening will lead to a cold night in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The winds will begin to relax this evening once the sun sets beyond the western horizon. It may still be breezy early this evening, but look for the gusts to come down and the sustained winds to gradually decrease with each passing hour as we go through the night.
With clear skies and calming winds tonight, it will be a cold night in the Piney Woods with a light freeze expected as overnight lows drop to near 30-degrees.
The weekend is shaping up to be seasonally cool and dry across the Piney Woods.
Saturday will feature a light freeze giving way to a cool sunshine in the afternoon with a gentle breeze and daytime highs topping out in the middle 50′s.
Another storm system moving through the Ohio River Valley will send a blanket of clouds our way on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This cloud cover passing through may hold our wake-up temperatures Sunday morning just above the freezing mark. Once those clouds pass by, our skies will turn blue, again, as we enjoy a sunny Sunday and highs climbing to near 60-degrees.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be quite nice as well before a Pacific storm system brings back clouds and decent rain chances as we transition toward the middle part of next week.
Due to the slow-moving nature of next week’s storm system, we will see modest rain chances return by the middle of next week, with a likely chance of wet weather coming into play by Thursday.
With multiple chances for rain on Tuesday through early Friday, rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches. The slow-moving nature and position of this Pacific low-pressure system will ultimately determine our daily rain chances and rainfall amounts.
Temperatures will be mild next week with highs generally topping out in the upper 60′s to near 70-degrees under mostly cloudy skies and southerly winds.
