Four killed in major two-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early-morning crash claimed the lives of four in Nacogdoches County.
According to reports, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a two-vehicle major crash on US Highway 59 about three miles north of Appleby. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 3:30 a.m. a 2011 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound. For unknown reasons the driver of the Chevrolet drove into the northbound lanes and struck head-on a 2017 Nissan passenger car.
The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as 63-year-old Ira Caraway from Tenaha. The driver of the Nissan is identified as 32-year-old Vanessa Sowell, of Garrison, and was accompanied in the vehicle by two passengers, identified as Damien Davis, 41, of Garrison and Christian Dodd, 31, of Center. All four were pronounced dead at the scene
The crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.
