Lufkin Police Department records division moves to new location

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department records division has moved across the street to the Lufkin Municipal Court building at 222 E. Shepherd Ave.
Police reports and accident reports can now be picked up at that location.
Sex offender registration will also be done at that location on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must bring your driver’s license and blue card.
The Records Division can still be reached at the same phone number, 936-633-0342. Their fax number has changed to 936-639-9646.
