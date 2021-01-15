EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are dropping into the 30s this morning with fair skies. Expect a beautiful day today with more sunshine, but winds will be very breezy, gusting to 25-30 mph at times. Temperatures will be near average in the lower to mid 50s, but winds will make it feel chilly most of the day. The winds begin to diminish this evening and much lighter winds are expected through the weekend. Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near average in the mid 50s. The holiday on Monday looks nice as well and temperatures by Monday afternoon will be back in the 60s. A cold front arriving Tuesday will bring rain and this slow-moving storm system will keep rain in the forecast through the end of next week. Temperatures stay well above freezing, so nothing more than rain will be in the forecast with this cold front.