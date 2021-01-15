Nacogdoches Co. crash blocks highway traffic

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a crash north of Appleby in Nacogdoches County.
The wreck happened sometime before 5:00 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 59 North, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway are closed to traffic. Motorists who drive Hwy. 59 for their morning commute should expect days, TxDOT said.
Additional details about the vehicles involved in the wreck were not immediately available.
