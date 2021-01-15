Plea deal reached for woman accused of abusing, neglecting cancer-stricken son

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin woman accused of abusing her cancer-stricken nine-year-old son has pleaded guilty.
On Friday, Shannon Marie Creevey pleaded guilty to one count of bodily injury to a child, which is a first-degree felony.
Angelina county judge bob Inselmann livestreamed the court hearing.
Inselmann says the charge comes with a 30-year sentence. Creevey must serve at least half before she becomes eligible for parole. She also has 464 days of credit towards her sentence, which Judge Inselmann accepted per the terms of the plea agreement.
Creevey also waived spousal privilege, meaning she can now testify against her child’s father.
Creevey and Mayhew were arrested in October 2019 after police found their child unresponsive at his home back in July 2019. The child was described as having injuries to the head and face, bleeding from the nose, a possible collar-bone fracture, bruising to the lower abdomen and a possible left ankle fracture.
The child’s father, Thomas Mayhew has also been indicted for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury/mental damage and two counts of injury to a child - bodily injury.
He does not currently have a scheduled court date.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.