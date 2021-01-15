Retired Air Force officer at Capitol riot intended “to take hostages,” prosecutor says

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A prosecutor says a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he meant “to take hostages.” Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock Jr. appeared at a detention hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.
The 53-year-old is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A judge said he would release Brock to home confinement.
Brock’s attorney says there is no evidence that he did anything violent inside the Capitol.
