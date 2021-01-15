San Augustine Police ask for help in search for missing man

Over the course of their preliminary investigation, police say it was discovered that their vehicle, a 2012 white Chrysler Town and Country van, was involved in a crash on FM 711, approximately 4 miles north of San Augustine. The crash was reported to emergency dispatch around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. It is believed that Smith was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. There was no one located at scene of the crash or in the immediate area.