San Augustine Police ask for help in search for missing man

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Antwone J. Smith, of San Augustine.
On Thursday at 3:00 a.m., the San Augustine Police Department received a call to investigate a report of a missing person. Smith’s girlfriend stated she had last seen Smith in the early hours of January 13 at their home.
Over the course of their preliminary investigation, police say it was discovered that their vehicle, a 2012 white Chrysler Town and Country van, was involved in a crash on FM 711, approximately 4 miles north of San Augustine. The crash was reported to emergency dispatch around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. It is believed that Smith was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. There was no one located at scene of the crash or in the immediate area.
Smith is 39 years of age and described as a black male, 5′09″, 265 lbs., with brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing blue t-shirt, dark blue joggers, gray jacket, and brown steel toe boots.
If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Smith please call the San Augustine Police Department at 936-275-2384
