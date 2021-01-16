Missing San Augustine man found safe on CR 202 days after wrecked vehicle located

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine man who was reported missing on Thursday was found safe on County Road 202 Saturday, according to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office.
A truck driver found Smith walking on CR 202 in northwest San Augustine County at about noon Saturday, the press release stated. EMS personnel took him to St. Augustine CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital to be evaluated by the emergency room staff.
“The family and San Augustine Police Department would like to thank everyone for the help in locating Antwone,” the press release stated.
According to a previous KTRE story, the San Augustine Police Department received a call to investigate a report of a missing person at about 3 a.m. Thursday.
Smith’s girlfriend stated she had last seen Smith in the early hours of January 13 at their home.
Over the course of their preliminary investigation, police say it was discovered that their vehicle, a 2012 white Chrysler Town and Country van, was involved in a crash on FM 711, approximately 4 miles north of San Augustine.
The crash was reported to emergency dispatch around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. It is believed that Smith was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. There was no one located at scene of the crash or in the immediate area.
