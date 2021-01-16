3rd Texas case of more contagious COVID variant found in Dallas

“The emergence of strain B.1.1.7, while inevitable given the mobility of the modern world and the fact that we are a major transportation hub, means that there is a strain that is 70 percent more contagious in our community, and it will grow quickly,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a press release. “It’s more important than ever to wear your mask around anyone you don’t live with, to maintain six-foot distance from other masked individuals wash your hands frequently, think of ways to avoid crowds by using tools like online shopping, curbside or delivery and outdoor exercise, and forgo get-togethers.”