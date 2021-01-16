Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy put on leave following allegations of assault

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A deputy with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on leave after allegations of assault were leveled.
According to a statement by Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, an investigation into Deputy Charles Elmore is ongoing by the office of the Texas Rangers in addition to an internal Professional Standards Investigation.
Valdez said Elmore has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of these investigations. He has been formally charged with Class A (misdemeanor) Assault and has been booked into the Rusk County Jail. A bond has been set.
“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Texas Rangers and we want to assure the citizens of Rusk County that this agency will exhibit integrity, transparency and professionalism,” Valdez said in the statement. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office extends our thoughts and prayers to the victim in this case.”
Valdez said additional information will be provided “at the appropriate time.”
