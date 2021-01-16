Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a beautiful Saturday here in our part of the Lone Star state! Winds were occasionally breezy this afternoon but have already begun to die down and will calm further overnight. Cloud cover will begin to increase this evening and skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning before quickly dispersing by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will start out cold once again in the middle 30s but will quickly warm into the lower 60s during the heat of the day, even as a weak cold front moves through the area. More sunshine and middle 60s for highs on Martin Luther King Jr Day before a more active weather pattern sets in during the mid-part of the next workweek. Clouds increase overnight Monday into early Tuesday and a potent upper-level disturbance and slow-moving cold front will send multiple rounds of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall to East Texas from Tuesday through Friday of next week. Another, stronger cold front arrives early Friday morning and finally takes the last of the rain with it. Skies will remain mostly cloudy but dry for the rest of Friday and Saturday as well before another round of rain moves in next Sunday.