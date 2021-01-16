SFA Athletics sees more revenue opportunities by leaving the Southland for the WAC

“There is an opportunity to increase our brand exposure and our bran identity into some growth markets,” SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said. “The state of Utah is one of the fastest growing states in the country from a percentage standpoint, being in large markets like Phoenix [with Grand Canyon], into New Mexico and Southern California. While people may think that is not close to Nacogdcohes, which from a geography standpoint they would be correct, it is not hard to get there. It is an easy flight from Dallas or Houston and for them to Dallas or Houston and a quick drive to Nacogdoches.”