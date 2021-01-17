Law enforcement looking for information in regards to communication tower vandalism

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for information about two acts of vandalism that happened at communication towers in Wichita Falls on Dec. 18.
They’re working a joint investigation with the FBI to solve these crimes. One tower fell following the vandalism.
From Wichita Falls police:
LAW ENFORCEMENT SEEKS INFORMATION ABOUT VANDALISM OF COMMUNICATION TOWERS
On December 18, 2020, two communication towers were vandalized, causing one of the towers to fall. Together with our law enforcement partners, we take this investigation seriously and continue working hard to protect the infrastructure that connects our community.
At this point we are exploring all avenues of the investigation. One such avenue is the potential this crime may have targeted specific towers used by the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS employs a nationwide network of radio stations to coordinate and broadcast continuous weather information, including severe weather alerts. Part of the challenge is to determine whether the person or persons responsible for the vandalism has any specific connection to the places where the towers were located or a vendetta against specific outlets who use them to broadcast throughout our community.
We are counting on assistance from members of the community to keep our infrastructure and our town safe. We are asking members of our community to report to law enforcement anything they saw or heard related to this situation. Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, we strongly encourage you to come forward and welcome your information and help. Every lead will be investigated thoroughly. You do have the option to remain anonymous when providing assistance to this investigation. Please help us reach everyone in our community by sharing this message on social media. Future updates regarding this investigation will be posted on the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook page. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Dallas FBI (972) 559-5000 or to Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or via www.wfcrime.com.
Wichita Falls police could use the community’s help in solving these crimes.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.