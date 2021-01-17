3 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 21 in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three people died in a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 21 in Sabine County Saturday night.
According to a press release, the crash occurred just east of the Pendleton Bridge near the Louisiana border.
The preliminary crash report shows that at about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2021 passenger car failed to yield the right of away, and his vehicle was struck by a 2010 GMC pickup that was heading east on SH 21. After that collision, the GMC went into the westbound lane and was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet pickup.
The driver of the GMC pickup was identified as Vanessa Davis, 28, of Bronson, and her passengers were IDed as Jason Davis, 38, also of Bronson, and Ralph Hill, 48, of Hemphill were all pronounced dead at the scene by a Sabine County justice of the peace.
According to the press release, 44-year-old Hemphill resident Curtis Harrison, the driver of the Toyota, was airlifted by a medical helicopter and taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment of his injuries.
The driver and the passenger in the Chevrolet were not injured in the crash, and the press release did not give their names.
“This crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information is not available at this time.”
