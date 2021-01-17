Suspect wanted for November murder arrested in San Antonio

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law Enforcement officials have confirmed the arrest of a Lubbock man wanted for the November murder of Paul Anthony Luna.
According to Bexar County records, 29-year-old Joshua Rosales was arrested Friday afternoon, around 4:45.
The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit issued a murder warrant for Rosales after Luna’s body was found deceased by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies.
LCSO responded to a call of shots fired at 12104 US 87 where the warrant states a Halloween party was taking place.
Luna’s body was found inside one of the storage units at the address. According to the warrant, another person was also shot and taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.
The warrant states Luna and Rosales and another person were fighting, when Rosales shot Luna before driving away from the scene.
Bexar County records indicate Rosales is still detained on a combined bond of $225,000 for charges of murder and continued violence against family.
