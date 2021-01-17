Tech men fall to Baylor 68-60

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Days after Texas Tech men’s basketball team upset No. 4 Texas, the Red Raiders fell to No. 2 Baylor 68-60.
The Red Raiders trailed by as much as nine in the first half, but kept it close for most of the game. In the second half, Texas Tech took the lead back for the first time since the first score of the game, but the Bears got hot once again late in the second half and pulled away.
Next, the Red Raiders will travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The game is set to be aired on ESPN Plus.
