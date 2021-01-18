Hawaii soldier found dead at Texas Army base

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old Texas-based solider from Maui was found dead in his on-post residence last week.
Staff Sgt. John D.S. Bailey was from Haiku, Hawaii and joined the U.S. Army from Honolulu, Hawaii in January 2013.
He was an 11C, Indirect Fire Infantryman and had been stationed at Fort Bliss near El Paso since March of 2019 before his death last Thursday, which is now under investigation.
Bailey was a highly decorated soldier, he earned four Army Achievement Medals and a National Defense Service Medal among others.
