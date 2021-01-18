Nacogdoches honors Martin Luther King Jr. with service, parade

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two traditional events in Nacogdoches that mark the remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. were held Monday, but they had pandemic-related modifications.
About 400 masked Stephen F. Austin State University students volunteered their holiday for a day of service in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) adopted a motivational theme taught by Reverend King - “Not everybody can be famous, but everybody can be great because greatness is determined by service.”
“I think when you come together and be able to all agree to be able to do service for the community, you know Martin Luther King wanted us to be together to have conversations,” said Veronica Beavers, the organization’s director.
And oftentimes, service leads to conversation which can lead to unity.
“The OMA strives to help the SFA population to understand the importance of reaching out to the community,” explained OMA student ambassador Kori Lewis. “And breaking the barriers between student and community. Getting to know new people. Learning about different facilities.”
One of those is Solid Foundation, the after-school program, which now has sanitized equipment and vehicles for the students they serve.
And the Brown Family Health Center has an organized garden shed, completed painting projects, and the start of a hydroponics garden.
Another MLK observance was a car parade. Traditionally, participants walk a short route, but pandemic precautions had them driving vehicles straight up MLK Blvd. and throughout neighborhoods to promote the importance of community.
“We have to introduce ourselves to our neighbors,” advised Nacogdoches County Commissioner Sandy McCorvey. “And if we do that one to another, we will begin to learn who we are.”
Different observances sharing the same messages which are just as relevant today as they were in King’s lifetime.
