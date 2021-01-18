Nacogdoches to join national COVID-19 vigil recognizing lives lost to the pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 21/7 Association in Nacogdoches is inviting the public to a candlelight vigil honoring the 110 Nacogdoches County lives lost to COVID-19.
It’s in conjunction with similar pre-inauguration observances being held across the nation tomorrow evening, according to spokesperson Gary Roberts.
“As part of the national movement to recognize those who lost their lives to COVID, as well as the frontline workers, funeral home workers, and just kind of shine a light on those who lost their lives here in Nacogdoches.”
The remembrance will be at the Brown Family Health Center at 1407 East Main Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.
