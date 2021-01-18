Patrick Mahomes still in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes remains in concussion protocol on Monday according to Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.
The Whitehouse native left the AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday against the Browns following a hit where his head hit the ground hard.
“He’s in the protocol, and we’ll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days,” Reid said at his press conference Monday.
The chiefs will monitor Mahomes through the week for concussion symptoms. Reid believed on Sunday that he would be okay but only time would tell.
“I just leave that with (athletic trainer) Rick (Burkholder) and the docs because of the protocol it’s a no brainer for the coaching staff, you don’t have to think about it. ... I can’t tell you from a medical standpoint where he’s at. I don’t know that.”
