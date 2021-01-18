Reward offered for Cherokee County poaching arrest

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Game wardens in Cherokee County discovered an illegal deer north of Alto. It was discovered alongside Farm to Market Road 241, near the intersection of Farm to Market 851.
According to a post by Operation Game Thief, the deer appeared to have been shot on or about Christmas Day 2020. The deer was left to waste along-side the road.
Game wardens are seeking information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person/s responsible for this illegal act.
