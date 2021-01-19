East Texas superintendents discuss vaccination efforts, STAAR testing, challenges for the new semester

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas school district superintendents joined East Texas Now to discuss how the districts are managing through the pandemic.
The superintendents spoke about the challenges of absences, remote learning, broadband connectivity, STAAR testing, vaccines, sports, and plans for summer programs.
The districts and superintendents who participated are:
- Pine Tree ISD, Steve Clugston
- Hudson ISD, Donny Webb
- Whitehouse ISD, Christopher Moran
- Livingston ISD, Brent Hawkins
- Tyler ISD, Dr. Marty Crawford
- Longview ISD, Dr. James Wilcox
- Pittsburg ISD, Terry Waldrep
- Mineola ISD, Cody Mize
- Huntington ISD, David Flowers
- Lindale ISD, Stan Surratt
- Palestine ISD, Jason Marshall
