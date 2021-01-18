First Alert: Cloudy skies with a few passing showers on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Clouds will be on the increase overnight, which will lead to a 20% chance of showers and lows dropping into the middle 50′s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers with highs topping out in the upper 60′s before a weak frontal boundary moves in and stalls on top of our area by the evening hours.
This frontal boundary will combine with weak disturbances passing along the boundary to keep in a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday as temperatures will be slightly cooler since we will lie on the north side or cooler side of the front.
By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will be increasing and could be a bit heavier as that front lifts back to the north as a warm front before another cold front then sweeps through early Friday morning. This cold front will bring us a 60% chance of rainfall on Friday.
We should see a break in the wet weather as it will be mostly cloudy and cool on Saturday before another storm system quickly brings back the milder air and some likely rain chances by late Sunday and early next week.
Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around two-to-three inches. This will be spread out over seven days as we have a chance of rain each and every day from now through this time next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.