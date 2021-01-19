First Alert: Remaining cloudy and damp in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak cold front will continue to drift through our area this evening, which will keep a 30% chance of light rain or sprinkles in play for the overnight hours as temperatures will drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.
Wednesday will be mainly dry during the day, but we will stay under the clouds as a northeasterly breeze will hold temperatures down into the upper 50′s with a meager 20% chance of rain.
By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will be increasing and will be a bit heavier as that front lifts back to the north as a warm front before another cold front then sweeps through early Friday morning. This cold front will bring us a 70% chance of rainfall on Friday morning and may contain some locally heavy rainfall at times.
We should see a break in the wet weather as it will be mostly cloudy and cool on Saturday before another storm system quickly brings back the milder air and some likely rain chances by late Sunday and early next week.
Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around two-to-three inches. This will be spread out over the next six days as we have a chance of rain each day from now through Monday.
