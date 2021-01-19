Lufkin police officer released from hospital following convenience store stabbing

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police gave an update on the condition of the two stabbing victims, one a police officer, from the Friday night incident at Lucky’s convenience store.
Officer Gerardo Salinas, 29, of Lufkin, was released from the hospital Monday and is continuing his recovery at home.
Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, is still hospitalized in extremely critical condition. Hageon’s son Alejandro Sanabria, 26, of Lufkin, remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $6 million bond.
At 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers, including Officer Salinas, responded to a welfare concern involving Hageon and Sanabria. A short time later, officers located Hageon and Sanabria inside Lucky’s Convenience Store at 1707 N. John Redditt Drive.
When officers entered the store, Sanabria attacked his mother with a large knife, critically injuring her. As officers attempted to stop the attack, Sanabria stabbed Officer Salinas in the side.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.