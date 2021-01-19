Marshall’s Tahj Washington claims All-American status with Memphis Tigers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall redshirt freshman wide receiver Tahj Washington can claim he is an All-American.
According to the University of Memphis athletic site, Washington has been selected to the Football Writers’ Association of America Freshman All-America Team. Washongton was the top receiver in the nation when it came to yards with 743. According to Memphis, his season total is second in Memphis history for a freshman, just behind Bobby Ward’s 744 yards in 1973.
Washington finished the year with six touchdowns including a season-long 92-yard touchdown catch against Tulane.
“When the opportunity presented itself, Tahj stepped up and became an important playmaker for us,” said Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield in a school release. “He’s a hard worker with special talents, and we look forward to watching him continue to grow as a student-athlete in our program. Tahj is also yet another example that if you come to Memphis, you can develop into a player capable of making a name for yourself early in your career.”
According to Memphis, Washington joins punter Tom Hornsey (2010), kick returner Tony Pollard (2016), defensive back T.J. Carter (2017) and running back Kenneth Gainwell (2019) on the list of Tigers to make the FWAA Freshman All-America Team.
