EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A slow-moving cold front will bring showers to East Texas today. Those showers will start in the northern counties this morning and slowly progress southward along the front into Deep East Texas by late afternoon. Cloudy skies along with the rain will keep temperatures in the 50s all day. Southeast winds becoming northerly behind the front and will occasionally gust up to 12-15 mph. Cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few more scattered showers off and on through the day. Better chances for heavier rainfall will be in the forecast Thursday and Friday with another cold front. Chances for rain will continue through the weekend and into early next week.