Nacogdoches police investigating 2 separate shootings that struck home, vehicles

Nacogdoches Police Department PIO Brett Ayres said in a Tuesday afternoon statement that at around 7:16 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Second St. When they arrived, the officers found that a home had been shot multiple times by a gun, and the suspect was no longer at the scene. There was an adult and juvenile inside the residence at the time of the shooting, Ayres said.