Nacogdoches police investigating 2 separate shootings that struck home, vehicles

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings. One happened in the 800 block of Second Street, while the second was on Hope Lane.
Nacogdoches Police Department PIO Brett Ayres said in a Tuesday afternoon statement that at around 7:16 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Second St. When they arrived, the officers found that a home had been shot multiple times by a gun, and the suspect was no longer at the scene. There was an adult and juvenile inside the residence at the time of the shooting, Ayres said.
At around 7:25 p.m., while officers were still at the first shooting scene, another report of gunshots came out in the 900 block of Hope Lane. Responding officers discovered multiple vehicles had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported from either shooting.
The Nacogdoches Criminal Investigation Division responded to both crime scenes and are actively investigating. For now, the shootings are being investigated as two separate incidents, Ayres said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 560-INFO.
