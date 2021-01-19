SEC announces softball conference schedule

By Chelsey Chamberlain | LSU Athletics | January 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 5:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - The SEC announced the approval of the 24-game conference schedule for each SEC softball team Friday morning. The schedule features four home series and four away series with a built-in bye weekend.

A television schedule and times for each series will be announced at a later date as well as a full 2021 schedule.

The Tigers will start out conference play on the road, heading to Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee March 12-14. They will return home to take on Texas A&M March 19-21 and will follow with a road trip to Florida March 26-28.

The 2021 SEC Softball Tournament is set for May 12-15 at Rhoads Stadium on the campus of the University of Alabama.

