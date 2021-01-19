Second suspect identified in NYE convenience store assault, robbery

An arrest affidavit for Amanda Marilee Ebarb states she was party to the robbery of A Deel’s #2 at 7:55 p.m., December 31, 2020. According to the affidavit, upon entering the store, Jordan Franklin Hartt pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money. The affidavit states Ebarb then began collecting money from the cash register as Hartt assaulted the clerk. During the assault, Hartt allegedly struck the clerk on the back, discharging the gun and causing the clerk to suffer a non-life threatening head wound.