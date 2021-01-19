Second suspect identified in NYE convenience store assault, robbery

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Hudson police have revealed the identity of a second suspect believed to be involved in the New Year’s Eve aggravated assault and robbery of a convenience store.
An arrest affidavit for Amanda Marilee Ebarb states she was party to the robbery of A Deel’s #2 at 7:55 p.m., December 31, 2020. According to the affidavit, upon entering the store, Jordan Franklin Hartt pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money. The affidavit states Ebarb then began collecting money from the cash register as Hartt assaulted the clerk. During the assault, Hartt allegedly struck the clerk on the back, discharging the gun and causing the clerk to suffer a non-life threatening head wound.
After falling to the floor, the affidavit says the clerk remained there until the suspects left the store, at which time the clerk left and sought help as the suspects had stolen his cellphone.
Ebarb is currently being held in the Angelina County jail on a $15,000 bond. Hartt is currently being held in the Galveston County jail and has been denied bail.
