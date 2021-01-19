Wylie man sentenced after admitting to distributing child pornography, communicating with suspected minors

According to information presented in court, in the spring of 2019, federal agents served a search warrant at Layne’s home in Wylie, Texas, following a report from a social media company about suspected child pornography being shared from a user at Layne’s residence. Layne admitted that he used the social media applications and that he regularly chatted with other individuals on the platform. He stated that he had been trading child pornography, via the social media application and cloud storage accounts, for more than a year. In addition to trading child pornography, Layne admitted to chatting with individuals he believed to be minors. He stated that he “catfished” some of the minors with the hopes that they would send him pornographic material. Layne further admitted that he engaged in sexually graphic conversations with many purported minors, including about meeting up for sex. There is no evidence that Layne followed through with plans to meet with minors to engage in sexual activity.