Brookshire Brothers stores struggle to meet vaccine demand

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Brookshire Brothers pharmacy customers wanting a COVID-19 vaccine step-up to a sign before reaching the counter.
It states the shot list is now full and to try back in three weeks.
“Angelina County stores are out. Nacogdoches County stores are out for the time being,” explains Laura Edmundson, director of clinical pharmacy programs for Brookshire Brothers. “We are just kinda in that, that waiting pattern to get more first doses.”
During a three week wait to just get on a list, hundreds in the region can get sick. Some will die.
“As far as the timing of more first dose allocations we haven’t been given much insight into when those are going to arrive,” said Edmundson.
Restrictions on four of the eight vaccine providers in the region place pressure on the grocery store pharmacies. And more frustration sets in when vaccine availability dashboards misguide readers.
“There’s really no indication of how many first doses there are versus second doses. For example, a lot of our pharmacies received second dose shipments yesterday and are receiving a lot of phone calls today because people see that we have more doses.”
And the state’s ImmTrac2 Registry fails to show in a timely manner when vaccines go into arms.
“Sometimes it could be three, four, five days delay.”
So, the lagging registry gives an impression pharmacies haven’t used up their allotment. In reality, re-fills are needed.
“I just really hope the state doesn’t forget about us in these rural communities.”
Brookshire Brothers has proven with the help of county and city partners shot clinics can administer vaccines efficiently. They’re ready and willing.
“We need doses first,” Edmundson reminds.
