First Alert: Rain chances ramping up across the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have spent another day under the clouds, with very little, if any, rainfall taking place so far in our part of the state.
That will be changing by tomorrow, however, as a retreating warm front and an approaching cold front combine with an upper level disturbance tracking across the state to bring us a likely chance of moderate-to-heavy rainfall on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Thursday will turn very wet by the afternoon hours as the rain chance jumps up to 80% for the latter half of the day. Highs will be near 70-degrees before the cold front moves through and brings in a slight drop in temperatures by Thursday night.
Friday will start off with a 40% chance of lingering showers in the morning before we enter into a drying out period by the afternoon as we remain under the clouds. Highs will be in the middle 60′s as winds shift back to the northwest.
We should see a break in the wet weather as it will be mostly cloudy and cool on Saturday before another storm system quickly brings back the milder air and some likely rain chances by Sunday.
Monday will be wet and potentially stormy as locally heavy rainfall will be likely to start the new week.
Behind this departing system, we will see clearing skies and a return to sunshine by Tuesday before another storm system may bring us a slight rain chance by the middle of next week.
Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around two-to-three inches. This will be spread out over the next seven days as we have a chance of rain each day from now through next Monday.
