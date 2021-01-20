Hana the tiger dies at Ellen Trout Zoo at age 20

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The leadership of Ellen Trout Zoo made a sad announcement on Tuesday; their senior-aged tiger has died.
Hana was 20 years old, which is considered geriatric for a tiger; in the wild, the zoo says, they live about 15 years.
“Days like this are the hardest for our zoo family. We are heartbroken to share that Hana, our geriatric Malayan Tiger, has passed away at 20 years of age,” wrote Gorden B. Henley, Jr., executive director of the zoo. “Quality and continuous care by our dedicated staff and veterinarian team extends animals’ lives longer than ever, with most felines in human care living well beyond previous generations,”
Henley said Hana was born in Cincinnati, and was moved to Ellen Trout Zoo as part of a conservation program.
“Hana loved all kinds of enrichment from her zookeepers and items students made for her during zoo education programs! She enjoyed exploring each item thoroughly for treats,” Henley said. “This sweet princess’ personality and great spirit will be sorely missed.”
