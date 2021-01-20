Kilgore College Rangerettes to be featured in virtual Inaugural Parade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Rangerettes will be featured in the virtual Inaugural Parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.
The event will be livestreamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 2:15 PM CDT on January 20 and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201), will also carry the program live.
The Kilgore College Rangerettes have performed at similar events in previous years, including President Donald Trump’s 2017 Inaugural Ball, the 2001 and 2005 inaugural balls for President George W. Bush, and in 2009 and 2013 for President Barack Obama.
