EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with a few areas of drizzle this morning. Expect cloudy skies throughout the day and more showers developing this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s all day long with light easterly winds. Chances for heavier rainfall will increase through the day tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures. A cold front moves through early Friday with rain chances decreasing into Friday afternoon. Saturday looks cloudy, but only a few sprinkles during the day. Then, rain chances increase again Sunday into Monday with another cold front. Even with several cold fronts moving through, temperatures will stay near or just above average for most of the forecast. It looks like the sunshine could finally return by the middle of next week.