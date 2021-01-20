New charges filed against Lubbock dentist, $150,000 bond set

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New state charges have been filed against Lubbock dentist Jason Paul White. The warrant for White says he has been charged with sexual performance by a child. The state has filed the charges from the same allegations that brought on the federal charges.
A bond for the new state charges has been set at $150,000. White’s attorney says he hopes to post that bond on the state charges this afternoon.
The detention hearing on the federal charges will be held Friday morning, but only if he makes his bond on the state charges. White will not be released from jail before the detention hearing on Friday. The federal judge will determine if White will be released.
The warrant states on or about the first day of June 2020, White intentionally or knowingly induce a child who was then and there younger than 14 years of age, to engage in sexual conduct and the defendant knew the character and content of said sexual content or sexual performance. An investigator in the case said, “based on my training and experience and the statements and facts listed (in the police report), I believe (White) to be grooming V1 and V2,” in the police report attached to the warrant for the state charges.
An in-person preliminary hearing was held for Jason Paul White Wednesday morning in at the Federal courthouse in Lubbock. He has been charged with child pornography crimes.
White and his attorneys signed a waiver on the preliminary hearing, meaning no arguments were presented. The judge accepted the federal charges that were brought against White.
The detention hearing did not happened today, because new state charges were filed.
White’s attorneys told the judge White wants out of jail so he can help finish procedures on his patients.
The Lubbock Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security and other agencies executed a search warrant for the office of local dentist Jason P. White DDS., on January 14.
White is accused by the parents of two young boys of having inappropriate relationships with their boys, age 13 and 17, attempting to use them to create and distribute child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, White is also accused of coercing a 16-year-old minor into partially undressing and showed him a video of a juvenile engaged in sexual acts at his ranch in Post, Texas.
If convicted, White faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.