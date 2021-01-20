Polk County jail guard formally charged following accusations of sexual harassment, assault

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County jail guard was arrested on suspicion of sexual harassment and having sexual contact with inmates.
David Ray Miller is accused by multiple female inmates at the Polk County jail of instances of unwanted and abusive sexual harassment and sexual contact. After interviewing Miller, police said Miller confessed to taking a female inmate into the “D” space just outside the female cell area where he knew there would be no surveillance camera coverage.
Miller has been formally charged with official oppression.
