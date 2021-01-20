TJC baseball, softball teams bring home national rankings

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler Junior College baseball and softball programs brought home national rankings in the first NJCAA polls of the year.
On the baseball side, the Apaches enter the year as No.1 in the NJCAA DIII ranks. They finished the 2019-20 season 18-5 prior to the cancelation of the season.
On the women’s side, the Lady Apaches enter the season with the No.4 ranking. They are joined in the rankings by fellow Region XIV member Bossier Parish. Last year the team was 21-3 and 2-0 in region play prior to the shutdown.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.