Sabine County fights feral hog problem with Operation Pork Chop

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Operation Pork Chop in Sabine County is officially underway.
The program encourages anyone, regardless of where you live, to remove hogs from the County, and as a reward, last year, hunters and trappers received more than seven-thousand dollars’ worth of prizes.
Sabine County Extension Agent Ronald Barlow said the wild hog problem has worsened causing issues with uprooted land, wrecks and transmission of diseases to native plants and wildlife.
“I tell people there are only two types of people in Sabine County: those with hog problems and those that will have hog problems,” Barlow said.
To help with that, Operation Pork Chop removed 360 hogs in 2019 and 100 more last year. Anyone can turn in a cleaned not decomposed tip end of the snout and report it to one of the five collections stations in the county.
Those stations include Big Tin Barn in Pineland, Rosevine Country Store in Rosevine, Fairmount General Store in Fairmount, Pine Curtain Game Processing in the Midlake area and Markle Game Processing in the Scrappin’ Valley community.
“And fill out a sheet so I have the data to help I can educate the public on where they killed, how they killed it, and I start to get a picture of where the populations are heaviest in the County,” Barlow said.
For each tip of a snout collected, the hunter or trapper’s name enters a pot for a chance to win prizes from county businesses in a weekly drawing until the program ends on the first Monday in May.
“That’s the reason that I was champion last year because everybody that hunt with, we all love to do it,” Melanie Fuller said.
Last year’s overall winner Melanie Fuller said she and a group got together to take out more than 100 hogs.
“We’re always baiting traps,” Fuller said. “We hunt all year long. Not just for the competition, but they do it because it is a sport that they love.”
Jessica Forbis and her daughter also participated.
“It’s given us an opportunity and incentive to want to trap them a little more than we normally would,” Forbis said. “My daughter she entered it. She’s been helping us run the traps, put the corn out and bait. She was able to win one of the drawings.”
“I don’t think it’s a program that will solve our program in the next two or three years, but as it grows, it’s going to help diminish the problem,” Barlow said.
He says the program is free to participate in, no state hunting licenses are required to hunt wild hogs, but you must kill the hog within Sabine County, get landowner permission and follow local and state laws. The one who removes the most hogs wins an additional prize.
