Wednesday night full of college basketball action

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - it is Big Wednesday in the Pineywoods this week.
Basketball games are taking place across the region. At the NCAA rank, the SFA men’s and women’s teams will be taking on Northwestern State. The men will be at home while the women will hit the road to Lousiana. Both squads remain undefeated in Southland Conference play.
It could be the last regularly scheduled game with the Demons with SFA heading to the WAC next year. men’s coach Kyle Keller thinks it is a game that would still make sense on the non-conference schedule every year.
“We think it is a natural rival,” Keller said. “We have not had those discussions yet but it is important that we continue for our fans and for our program make this game a great game and I think it is a great game.”
Region XIV basketball will also tip off tomorrow in the NJCAA. The Tyler men will travel to Paris while the Lady Apaches will host North American University. No fans will be allowed in Wagstaff Gym for the time being for both men’s and women’s basketball games.
“It will be odd,” TJC head coach Mike Marquis said. “It will be a lot like the scrimmages we have. it is you and the other team. No one else is around. You just lace it up and play. It is a pure form of basketball.”
Trinity Valley will host the Kilgore men while the TVCC women’s team will head to Collin Community College and Panola’s teams will be in action with the men at Bossier Parish and the women at Grayson Community College.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.