Area fire crews pay respects to fallen Sabine County volunteer firefighter

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Fire agencies across East Texas and parts of Louisiana paid their respects to a fallen Sabine County volunteer firefighter Wednesday.
Forty-eight-year-old Ralph Cheyenne Hill of Hemphill was laid to rest Wednesday. He was one of three members of the Pendleton Harbor Volunteer Fire Department who lost their lives in a tragic off-duty crash last Saturday.
Following Hill’s funeral at Starr Funeral Home Chapel, dozens of fire crews led a procession through Hemphill to his gravesite at the Springhill Cemetery in Sabine County.
Funeral services for volunteer firefighter 38-year-old Jason Davis of Pendleton, Texas, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at Starr Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. George Ross officiating. Burial is scheduled after the service at the Low’s Chapel Cemetery in Sabine County.
Funeral services for volunteer firefighter 28-year-old Vanessa Thompson of Hemphill is slated for Saturday, January 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the Starr Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Floyd Wright officiating. Burial will follow service at Milam Cemetery in Sabine County.
Obituary information is posted on the Starr Funeral Home’s website.
The Pendleton Harbor Volunteer Fire Department has sent up GoFundMe pages for their fallen firefighters’ funeral expenses.
