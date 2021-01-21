Better East Texas: Don’t mess with Texas

Tennessee was number one last year, but Texas has been in the top two for several years. So that will put more pressure on our roads, education systems and other infrastructure. The legislature will need to respect this continued influx of people coming to Texas. It should also send a message to other state governments that Texas has it right. While we may not be perfect, we have a solid recipe for professional and personal growth, preserving freedoms and other provisions for running a state with a population larger than Australia. Texas has it right. While it is easy to gripe about traffic and home prices and more crowded communities, Texas is the envy of all other states. So, keep it right Texas legislature – Keep Texas, well, Texas.