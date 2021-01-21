Child sex abuse lawsuit filed against Lubbock dentist, plaintiff seeks $10 million

When asked if Glasheen knows who the adult male mentioned in the court documents may be, he said, “We do have some idea, and it does, potentially, involve some very prominent people. And I will say that because it is such a strong accusation and allegation that, you know, we’re not prepared to name those people at this time. I’d like to go through the discovery process in the civil case, that means taking depositions of obtaining documents, and then we’ll see what kind of evidence the law enforcement authorities have. Once Dr. White is indicted and the law enforcement authorities, the prosecutors, will have to hand over their evidence to him. That’s called Brady material, where defendants are allowed to see what the law enforcement has in a criminal case - criminal discovery they call it - and he’ll get that material and then we will get it from him. We’re entitled to get that information from Dr. White. So we’ll have all the federal evidence at that point. Until then, we can attempt to take deposition testimony from both Dr. White and his partners. I expect him to plead the fifth. It will be interesting to see who else pleads the fifth as we move along through our process of taking issuing subpoenas and setting up depositions.”