Child sex abuse lawsuit filed against Lubbock dentist, plaintiff seeks $10 million

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attorney Kevin Glasheen and the personal injury law firm of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP filed a lawsuit Thursday morning in Lubbock County District Court on behalf of a minor child alleging that he was sexually assaulted by Jason Paul White, DDS.
Glasheen says Dr. White “apparently has a porn business,” which they have alleged in the lawsuit. “He’s offered money to minor children for them to produce pornography. He’s touched children inappropriately. And this is apparently, according to the evidence that we’ve discovered, has been going on a long time and is widespread conduct that involves a lot of other people,” Glasheen said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.
According to the civil suit, “The amount of the Plaintiffs’ damages is substantial and well in excess of the jurisdictional minimums of this Court. Many elements of damage cannot be determined with mathematical precision. Furthermore, the determination of many of these elements of damage is peculiarly within the province of the jury. Plaintiffs do not at this time seek any certain amount of damages for any particular element of damage, however, Plaintiffs plead that they seek monetary relief in the amount of $10,000,000.00. Plaintiffs plead that the monetary relief sought falls in the amounts set out in Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 47(c)(5). Plaintiffs also seek judgment for all other relief to which Plaintiffs are entitled.”
During the newscast, Glasheen said, “Dr White is fairly well off. He’s got a lot of assets. We want to take all his money. We think that he’s used his wealth as a tool to help further his manipulations and his schemes, involving abusing children, and we want to take all that away. So we think our kids damages is in the millions. We think punitive damages can be in the 10s of millions. We have specifically pledged $10 million in the lawsuit but that’s subject to whatever a jury decides is reasonable.”
“As far as people who were associated with Dr. White and might have been participating with him or enabling or supporting this behavior, I’ll tell you we are going to turn over every stone to find out every one of those persons to identify all those people and see what they’ve done in this regard, and we will hold them all accountable. we will be joining them to the case and we will be making them pay,” Glasheen said.
“We don’t know how far back the pornography business goes, but there’s evidence that Dr. White has been sexually grooming and abusing minors for a long time. And I mean as far back as 10 years ago. We have indications of conduct, that certainly is consistent with that sort of grooming behavior and there have been incidents that are indicative of children being sexually abused,” Glasheen said.
“I’ll be surprised if there are not more arrests. We’ve had indications, evidence that Dr. White has transmitted kiddie porn to third persons. Anyone who received that, and didn’t report it, who should have known that it was underage children. They’re, they’re subject to prosecution and I expect that’s going to happen.”
When asked if Glasheen knows who the adult male mentioned in the court documents may be, he said, “We do have some idea, and it does, potentially, involve some very prominent people. And I will say that because it is such a strong accusation and allegation that, you know, we’re not prepared to name those people at this time. I’d like to go through the discovery process in the civil case, that means taking depositions of obtaining documents, and then we’ll see what kind of evidence the law enforcement authorities have. Once Dr. White is indicted and the law enforcement authorities, the prosecutors, will have to hand over their evidence to him. That’s called Brady material, where defendants are allowed to see what the law enforcement has in a criminal case - criminal discovery they call it - and he’ll get that material and then we will get it from him. We’re entitled to get that information from Dr. White. So we’ll have all the federal evidence at that point. Until then, we can attempt to take deposition testimony from both Dr. White and his partners. I expect him to plead the fifth. It will be interesting to see who else pleads the fifth as we move along through our process of taking issuing subpoenas and setting up depositions.”
To protect the identity of the minor child and his parent, their names are withheld, and pseudonyms are used in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states John Doe, a 16 year old, was being groomed into an inappropriate sexual relationship. “Defendant White took the minor child on a hunting trip where he gave him alcohol. Defendant White bought the child a hair grooming tool, had the child pull down his pants, and used the tool to trim the child’s pubic hair. Defendant White told the minor child to send him videos of himself masturbating to repay him for the pubic hair grooming tool. On several different occasions, Defendant White told the minor child to send him videos of himself masturbating. Defendant White explained that he could use the videos in his “porn business” and offered to pay the minor child for the videos once he reached seventeen years of age. Defendant White showed the minor child a video of another minor masturbating and showed the minor child a photograph of Defendant White’s own genitals.
Several business partners are involved in the “porn business” that Defendant White described to the minor child.
Defendant White has solicited minors to engage in sex acts on video for payment and has likely disseminated the images and videos to prominent individuals. Much of Defendant White’s salacious behavior occurred at a ranch in Post, Texas. This ranch is co-owned by Defendant White and his business partner(s). Defendant White used his position to coerce the minor child into an inappropriate relationship and sexually assaulted John Doe. Defendant White’s inexcusable acts have caused severe and permanent emotional distress and trauma to John Doe.
The civil lawsuit also states, “Plaintiff John Doe was a minor at all times relevant herein. Defendant White used the trust he gained from Plaintiff Doe to commit acts of sexual assault and sexual battery of Plaintiff Doe. Defendant White also intended to arouse the sexual desire of the child by exposing his genitals to the child, as well as by showing the child a sexually explicit video of another minor child, making the Defendant guilty of indecency with a child. Defendant White committed these acts intentionally and knowingly. As a result of Defendant White’s conduct, Plaintiff John Doe has suffered, and continues to suffer, pain of the mind and body, mental anguish, humiliation, disgrace, psychological repercussions, and emotional distress.”
“Defendant’s misconduct resulted in and proximately caused injury to the minor Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s damages include, but are not limited to, the following:
a. Severe psychological pain and mental anguish;
b. Severe psychological pain and mental anguish that, in reasonable probability, will be sustained in the future;
c. Emotional distress sustained in the past;
d. Emotional distress that, in reasonable probability, will be sustained in the future; and
e. Medical expenses that, in reasonable probability, will be sustained in the future.
WHEREFORE, PREMISES CONSIDERED, Plaintiffs respectfully request the Defendant be cited to appear and answer and that upon final trial by jury, Plaintiffs recover against Defendant the following:
a. Actual compensatory damages and punitive damages;
b. Pre-judgment and post-judgment interest as allowed by law;
c. Costs of court; and
d. Such other, further and different relief to which Plaintiffs may be justly entitled”
“As Dr. White’s victims go, I admire the courage of those people that are willing to step forward and make reports to law enforcement and even pursue civil claims, because this will help put a stop to what he’s done. The way these abusers and manipulators work is they- the victims, end up blaming themselves and they put a lot of guilt onto the victims and so it’s a hard thing for the victims to do - come forward - and so we would encourage them to do that because it’s got to be stopped and the stronger the case, the more likely you’ll be done. And that’s what needs to happen,” Glasheen said.
Glasheen says he would like anyone who has information about sexual abuse by Jason White to contact the law firm at 806-203-7996.
Glasheen says they hope this case will be concluded in 18 months.
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP is a personal injury law firm that focuses on cases involving catastrophic injuries and death. The law firm has offices in Lubbock, El Paso, Odessa, Austin and Albuquerque.
